WWIII Over Ukraine? Deep State Would LOVE it

Despite their claims to be concerned about Ukraine's sovereignty and borders, Deep State globalists have an ulterior motive behind the banging of the war drums and the escalation into a potential global cataclysm, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. On the Russian side, strongman Putin is deeply involved in building a New World Order of regional orders, too, with his focus being building the Eurasian Economic Union while Deep State operatives in the West build up the European Union and other, similar regional regimes. So where does war fit in? Well, Alex focuses on two parts of the puzzle here: the use of war or the threat of war to promote globalism, as outlined by Council on Foreign Relations member Lincoln Bloomfield explained in his paper on creating a world effectively controlled by the United Nations. Another key puzzle piece: The revelations of KGB defector Anatoly Golitsyn about the Sino-Soviet disinformation plans including the phony collapse of communism culminating in a Second October Revolution. With all the pieces in place, suddenly the big picture becomes clear.