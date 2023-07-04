POISON IN OUR SKIES NOW!

THE WORLD HAS BEEN CHEMTRAILED FOR OVER 100 YEARS NOW! THIS VIDEO PROVES ITS REAL AND OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT HAS LIED ABOUT IT FOR DECADES. IF YOU WANT MORE PROOF AT THE END OF THIS VIDEOS ARE LINKS FOR YOU TO RESEARCH. EVERY DAY HERE IN NW MONTAN WE'VE BEEN CHEMTRQILED FOR YEARS NOW. IT'S SAD PEOPLE ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT BEING ENTERTAINED RATHER THAN FACE THE TRUTH OUR GOVERNMENT IS TRYING TO SLOW KILL ALL OF US...WAKEUP...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.