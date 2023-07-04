Create New Account
POISON IN OUR SKIES NOW!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

THE WORLD HAS BEEN CHEMTRAILED FOR OVER 100 YEARS NOW! THIS VIDEO PROVES ITS REAL AND OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT HAS LIED ABOUT IT FOR DECADES. IF YOU WANT MORE PROOF AT THE END OF THIS VIDEOS ARE LINKS FOR YOU TO RESEARCH. EVERY DAY HERE IN NW MONTAN WE'VE BEEN CHEMTRQILED FOR YEARS NOW. IT'S SAD PEOPLE ARE MORE CONCERNED ABOUT BEING ENTERTAINED RATHER THAN FACE THE TRUTH OUR GOVERNMENT IS TRYING TO SLOW KILL ALL OF US...WAKEUP...

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

