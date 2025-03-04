What's Up #44 - Are We the Aliens Remaking Earth?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this most recent What's Up with John L. Petersen and Gregg Braden the friends engage in a discussion about the potential discovery of Gilgamesh’s tomb, suggesting it redefines human history as descendants of alien hybrids. They explore current global policies—like climate goals and tech integration—that may favor non-human entities, questioning if we’re preparing Earth for its original inhabitants’ return by 2030, amidst looming financial and social upheaval.
FYI
There was a lot of interference in this, on the speakers end and the editors end of the recording. We apologize for the low resolution and any interference in the digital quality.