The Great Awakening Of America And The Gospel Of Trump-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 7 2022

"There is a man by the name of Donald," the voice on the recording says. "God said, 'You have been determined through your prayers to influence this nation … I will open that door that you prayed about, and when it comes time for the election you will be elected." Where are you? You're in the Twilight Zone of the 'Great Awakening' of 2022 with Donald Trump as the chosen one of God. You're also on Day 966 of 15 Days To Flatten the Curve, so you better buckle up. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are watching politics, religion, the Bible, false prophets and wacky QAnon conspiracy theories all merging together in support of the re-election of Donald Trump who has been raised to a Joseph Smith level of homegrown prophet. Trump has now become something he never set out to be, the anointed one of God who is raising up America in the end times. Let me just pause for a moment and assure you that none of this is biblical unless you want to view it as a picture of the spiritual deadness and biblical illiteracy of the American people in the last days. Have you forgotten that Trump's trusted group of 'spiritual advisors' include heretic Paula White and the 100% false prophet Kenneth Copeland? I may be wrong about this, but I don't recall one, single Bible believer anywhere in the Trump camp. You are watching revival without repentance, preaching without sound doctrine, a call to arms without confession of sin. Spurgeon said it best when he observed that "A time will come when instead of shepherds feeding the sheep, the church will have clowns entertaining the goats." And here we are. All this and more on this special presentation of the Prophecy News Podcast.

