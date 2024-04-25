Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apollo Fakery - Tool Moves And Flies Off By Itself In Apollo Missions Clip
channel image
Apollo Shorts
19 Subscribers
157 views
Published a day ago

Video shows animation being used in the moon landings to fake Moon low gravity and vacuum of space

Keywords
nasaapollomoon landingsmoon landings hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket