© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon Driving Thru Southern Beirut & The Displaced on the Beach Areas Maria&Cataleya
Maria & Cataleya Official
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oT2a39F9zIo
زرنا الضاحية تحت القصف - اتدمرت و صارت مدينة اشباح ! حرب لبنان
We visited the suburb under bombardment - it was destroyed and became a ghost town! Lebanon War