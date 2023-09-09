EPOCH TV | Trump Adviser Convicted for Contempt of Congress

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
Trump Adviser Convicted for Contempt of Congress
Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/ConvictedForContemptCR
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has been convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about Jan. 6. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey blocked a bill introduced by Republican Sen. JD Vance that would have banned federal mask mandates. And in other news, InfoWars host Owen Shroyer is facing 120 days in prison for alleged crimes of speech on Jan. 6.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.