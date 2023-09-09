Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Trump Adviser Convicted for Contempt of Congress
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Trump Adviser Convicted for Contempt of Congress


Watch the full LIVE 👉 https://ept.ms/ConvictedForContemptCR

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has been convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about Jan. 6. Meanwhile, Democratic Sen. Ed Markey blocked a bill introduced by Republican Sen. JD Vance that would have banned federal mask mandates. And in other news, InfoWars host Owen Shroyer is facing 120 days in prison for alleged crimes of speech on Jan. 6.


In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
contempt of congressdr peter navarroepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

