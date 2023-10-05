Create New Account
Gov. Noem: '80% chance it's going to be Jim Jordan' as speaker
Governor Kristi Noem reacts to the ousting of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives, who will be able to fill the role as speaker and more on NEWSMAX's "Eric Bolling The Balance"



Keywords
current eventsgovernmentjim jordanspeakermcarthy

