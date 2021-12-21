UPDATE 12/12/2022: https://www.brighteon.com/45522f95-6557-4389-a8e5-f0b8f88dd3d9 Real reasons for the WEF sponsored experimental injections is injecting graphene hydroxide nanoparticles EMF conductive thus 5G connection under the skin... into every human on the planet for tracking, controlling and culling. This is nazi evil!

The arrogant globalist elite who own much of the worlds wealth and corporations including big pharma, hospitals, pharmacies, media, political world leaders etc. are controlling the narrative worldwide for their benefit. This control is exercised through the UN, WHO, CDC, FDA and many other government entities including leaders and polititians worldwide. They are the puppets and that is why this world is under such a tyrannical over throw through crushing mandates and cruel treatment toward regular citizens as they strip our freedoms. They are culling the worlds population... which is another word for murder. They need to be arrested as we did the Nazis at the Nuremburg trials... where they hung by the neck until dead for their massive crimes against humanity. Please watch another video talking about Graphene Hydroxide in the vaccines and it's link to 5G. https://rumble.com/vqsvgg-good-video.html

