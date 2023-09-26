King James 1st Chacter of Virgina of 1606 / Act of 1871 Washington DC

[Nov 12, 2012] [Lied2Bad] America is a Corporation -
1)King James of The Bible 1st Chapter of Virgina of 1606 signing America Over 2 Queen Isabella
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charter_of_1606
2)Washington DC Act of 1871 Clearly states America is a Corporation
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPkauG6qE8k
http://www.serendipity.li/jsmill/us_corporation.htm
3) The Federal Reserve Act 1913 & IRS Act
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXb-LrVkuwM
https://tinyurl.com/InfoWarURLs
