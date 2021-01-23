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Demo Copenhagen Denmark 23.01.2021 Part 4 [Pain is Comming]
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31 views • January 26, 2021
Time: 18:46:00. This [s]atanic sick crimes against humanity is also going on in Denmark. And has been for years... Are the young people beginning to wake up? I f*cking hope so for their own sake.
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
15.12.2020 #InformationWarfare - Hvad er en #hykler?
Flemming Blicker har nu blokeret mig på FB.... (nu skal jeg ikke bande...)
Hvad mon grunden er til det...?
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10222595889861377
Caspar Olesen om JFK21.dk og Mads Palsvig- part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hCGx1d9j0hFL/
Caspar Olesen om Fleming Blicher - part 2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY8dH9uMVQSk/
Frihedskæmper Jack (Mr. Orange) får ordet... [Censur eller Ytringsfrihed]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NMYbnc7kLvKL/
Frihedskæmper Jack [Mr. Orange] får ordet. [06.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIspktVPeVeB/
Part 10) Frihed eller Fascisme? Frihedskæmper Flemming Blicher fortæller 5 sept 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MxGm6F1WyuPh/
DEMONSTRATION IMOD 5G OG FASCISTISKE LOVE PGA INFLUENZA. 17.04.2020
https://www.brighteon.com/688c760b-4cdd-4e79-b47f-755aa3adbb04
Kim Osbøl d 15.12.2020 #InformationWarfare - Hvad er en #hykler?
Flemming Blicker har nu blokeret mig på FB.... (nu skal jeg ikke bande...)
Hvad mon grunden er til det...?
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10222595889861377
09-04-2017 Ulovlig sagsbehandling. Dokumenteret. Hvor er retssikkerheden?
http://mail.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
Mvh Kim Osbøl
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp (blokerret igen i 30 dage)
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://rumble.com/user/Kim_Osboel
https://www.[b]righteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
Ny YT kanal, den gamle blev slettet)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
Source: Men In Black Denmark - 'Frihed for Danmark - Vi har fået NOK!'
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/events/690178365000644/
https://www.instagram.com/men_in_black_dk/
Men In Black FRIHED MIB - Mette Ciao ( Officiel Video ) - YouTube
https://youtu.be/TVo5zBL1-XE
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
15.12.2020 #InformationWarfare - Hvad er en #hykler?
Flemming Blicker har nu blokeret mig på FB.... (nu skal jeg ikke bande...)
Hvad mon grunden er til det...?
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10222595889861377
Caspar Olesen om JFK21.dk og Mads Palsvig- part 1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hCGx1d9j0hFL/
Caspar Olesen om Fleming Blicher - part 2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WY8dH9uMVQSk/
Frihedskæmper Jack (Mr. Orange) får ordet... [Censur eller Ytringsfrihed]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NMYbnc7kLvKL/
Frihedskæmper Jack [Mr. Orange] får ordet. [06.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIspktVPeVeB/
Part 10) Frihed eller Fascisme? Frihedskæmper Flemming Blicher fortæller 5 sept 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MxGm6F1WyuPh/
DEMONSTRATION IMOD 5G OG FASCISTISKE LOVE PGA INFLUENZA. 17.04.2020
https://www.brighteon.com/688c760b-4cdd-4e79-b47f-755aa3adbb04
Kim Osbøl d 15.12.2020 #InformationWarfare - Hvad er en #hykler?
Flemming Blicker har nu blokeret mig på FB.... (nu skal jeg ikke bande...)
Hvad mon grunden er til det...?
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp/posts/10222595889861377
09-04-2017 Ulovlig sagsbehandling. Dokumenteret. Hvor er retssikkerheden?
http://mail.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
'Goodbye Father' (after 24 years)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n5VGIJvHJNlr/
Mvh Kim Osbøl
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp (blokerret igen i 30 dage)
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://rumble.com/user/Kim_Osboel
https://www.[b]righteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
[Fra d 09-04-2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
Ny YT kanal, den gamle blev slettet)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
Source: Men In Black Denmark - 'Frihed for Danmark - Vi har fået NOK!'
https://www.facebook.com/Men-In-Black-Denmark-104960441491640/
https://www.facebook.com/events/690178365000644/
https://www.instagram.com/men_in_black_dk/
Men In Black FRIHED MIB - Mette Ciao ( Officiel Video ) - YouTube
https://youtu.be/TVo5zBL1-XE
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