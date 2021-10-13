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DEVOTIONAL THOUGHT OF THE DAY NO 3 - DON'T LOSE YOUR MOTIVATION
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10 views • October 13, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell’s devotional thought of the day, “Don’t lose your motivation” . The bible verse for today’s devotion is Galatians 6:9 where it says: “And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” May the Lord bless you and keep you safe in His loving arms.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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