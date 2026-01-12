Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 12, 2026 - Civil REVOLT and the SHADOW ECONOMY of Grant Money Laundering

- Escalation of Left-Wing Mobs and Fraud in Minnesota (0:11)

- Trump's Strategy and the Insurrection Act (2:29)

- Support for Israel and Anti-Islam Messaging (5:40)

- Fraud in Government Grants and Money Laundering (12:31)

- Criminal Prosecution and Mass Arrests (21:59)

- Depopulation Agenda and Civil War (26:12)

- Breakthrough Battery Technology and Conspiracy Theories (45:37)

- Brighteon's New Name and AI Tools (1:04:23)

- Silver Market and Economic Predictions (1:20:12)

- Radical Abundance and Scarcity in 2026 (1:26:09)

- Reinventing Yourself in the Automation Era (1:29:06)

- Exploring Replit for Entrepreneurial Opportunities (1:30:43)

- Monetizing Knowledge with Replit (1:34:59)

- The Role of AI in Creating a Better Future (1:50:06)

- The Era of Bullshit and the Age of Truth (1:50:25)

- The Impact of AI on Decentralization and Knowledge Access (2:06:23)

- The Role of Public Trust in AI and Decentralization (2:07:19)

- The Future of AI and Decentralization (2:07:39)

- The Importance of Public Trust in AI (2:09:24)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/