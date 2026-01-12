BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 12, 2026 - Civil REVOLT and the SHADOW ECONOMY of Grant Money Laundering
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48133 followers
Follow
34
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
9398 views • 1 day ago

- Escalation of Left-Wing Mobs and Fraud in Minnesota (0:11)

- Trump's Strategy and the Insurrection Act (2:29)

- Support for Israel and Anti-Islam Messaging (5:40)

- Fraud in Government Grants and Money Laundering (12:31)

- Criminal Prosecution and Mass Arrests (21:59)

- Depopulation Agenda and Civil War (26:12)

- Breakthrough Battery Technology and Conspiracy Theories (45:37)

- Brighteon's New Name and AI Tools (1:04:23)

- Silver Market and Economic Predictions (1:20:12)

- Radical Abundance and Scarcity in 2026 (1:26:09)

- Reinventing Yourself in the Automation Era (1:29:06)

- Exploring Replit for Entrepreneurial Opportunities (1:30:43)

- Monetizing Knowledge with Replit (1:34:59)

- The Role of AI in Creating a Better Future (1:50:06)

- The Era of Bullshit and the Age of Truth (1:50:25)

- The Impact of AI on Decentralization and Knowledge Access (2:06:23)

- The Role of Public Trust in AI and Decentralization (2:07:19)

- The Future of AI and Decentralization (2:07:39)

- The Importance of Public Trust in AI (2:09:24)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

Keywords
mike adamshrrspecial reportinterviewsbrighteon broadcast newsbbnbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO&#8217;s breaking point?

Trump’s Greenland gambit: A strategic play or NATO’s breaking point?

Belle Carter
Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Citizen-led petition launched to trigger Alberta independence referendum

Laura Harris
Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Kentucky launches Mobile ID app for digital identification at airports

Laura Harris
French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

French President Macron sharply criticizes U.S. foreign policy, citing Venezuela raid and Greenland threats

Laura Harris
Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under &#8220;transparency&#8221; bill

Germany moves to expand regulator powers over media under “transparency” bill

Laura Harris
Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Colorado to pay $6.1 million in settlements after failed ban on abortion pill reversal

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy