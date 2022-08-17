Play Stupid Games, Win Stupid Prizes | Episode 25

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Liberty Man starts talking about solutions after highlighting several examples of stupid prizes that you can win from playing stupid games, like injecting poisons or handing your children over to pervert agents of the state for indoctrination. Ty Bollinger joins as a special guest to share his perspective on what we might expect from the fallout of mass vaccinations, both good and bad. Paul Wittenberger and Liberty Man take calls in the final segment.
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