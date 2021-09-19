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New Zealand and the Parallels in History from Bulgaria
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223 views • September 19, 2021
New Zealand sleeps in their false sense of security as their government moves to enforce restrictions paralleled to that of Bulgaria and the CCP. New Zealand people should wake up before it is too late.
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