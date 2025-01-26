LMAO!! Lukashenko's dog, Umka, knew they would win the elections today so he marked his territory at the polling station. 🤣🤣🤣

Lukashenko gets 87.6% of votes in Belarus presidential election today. His 7th term.

Adding about this:

The chairman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Igor Karpenko, responded to criticism of the Belarusian presidential elections by EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, stating that he does not consider her a legitimate head of European diplomacy.

"I don't consider her a legitimate head of European diplomacy. She can think what she wants, and I think this way. What’s next? This is democratic. She has her opinion, and I have mine," Karpenko said during a briefing in response to a question.

He also noted that representatives of the Belarusian Central Election Commission were not present during Kallas' election, so they cannot be certain of her legitimacy.

🐻 An APPOINTED Euro official criticizing elections is hilarious. No one voted for the chihuahua.