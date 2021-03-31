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The Vola 2021 Solo Competition - Moonrunner Mark #TheVola2021SoloCompetition
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30 views • March 31, 2021
Caught the Vola 2021 Solo Competition a bit late (like today) and could have done with a day or two more to come up with perhaps a more composed and polished guitar solo! Anyway, a bad workman always blames his or her tools and here's a bit of a rough around the edges improvisation which may yield a bit of melodic content.
If anybody else is interested in entering the competition at this very late stage, check out the Vola video here: https://youtu.be/GapuCl5-QGQ
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
#TheVola2021SoloCompetition
If anybody else is interested in entering the competition at this very late stage, check out the Vola video here: https://youtu.be/GapuCl5-QGQ
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
#TheVola2021SoloCompetition
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