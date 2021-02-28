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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - USA "We want God", Israel & UAE Peace Agreement - What's Up Prof? 28
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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12 views • February 28, 2021
In Episode 28 we study the book of Ezekiel to see how it pertains to events taking place in the World such as the peace agreement between Israel and United Arab Emirates, and what we can possibly expect in the times ahead.

What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKVznUihQ&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-4HGSZ5hWZS37laS9bb7vWT

Send your questions to: [email protected]
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

Deborah, a Type For Our Time - Leadership and End-time Prophecy - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIbUegn0YHY

Global News YouTube Channel – Historical Peace Agreement
https://youtu.be/iT_NZfIzZAE

Fox News YouTube – Benjamin Netanyaha
https://youtu.be/MvA_8wo4xIU

CNN YouTube Channel – Poland Speech We Want God
https://youtu.be/t3nKhhz7ZMw?t=821

Revealing Truth YouTube Channel – Paula White
https://youtu.be/k_Y1ZiMI0E4

The White House YouTube Channel – We Want God
https://youtu.be/OEUDMdE5nuQ

The Biblethumpingwingnut Network YouTube Channel – Trumps Thanks MacArthur
https://youtu.be/GxAv-HXy-XQ

The Biblethumpingwingnut Network YouTube Channel – No Pandemic
https://youtu.be/nI4X7svEhlw

Torch Of Christ Ministries YouTube Channel– Protesters Violently Threaten
https://youtu.be/nsf6epNPVIM

Reformed Christian Teaching YouTube Channel– John MacArthur The Pope and The Papacy
https://youtu.be/vknUpipM8DU

C-SPAN YouTube Channel – Trump Republican Convention Speech
https://youtu.be/eunqLLUWgMw

Fox News YouTube Channel – Tucker Carlson Has Life Improved
https://youtu.be/1Ai5KStAuEc

Dr. Taylor Marshall YouTube Channel – Exorcism At White House
https://youtu.be/aI4qdjc_Nmg

Sky News Australia YouTube Channel – Trump Guillotine
https://youtu.be/dAO-NhuP5tg

Fox News YouTube Channel – Trump on Vaccine
https://youtu.be/zBP8TnfN95k

Fox News YouTube Channel – Trump on Rich People & Fauci
https://youtu.be/N7mDddUjZx8

NEWS ARTICLES:

Rick Warren, T.D. Jakes, Joel Osteen Express Excitement Over ‘Pope Francis’ Visit
https://christiannews.net/2015/09/27/rick-warren-t-d-jakes-joel-osteen-express-excitement-over-pope-francis-visit/

Catholic-Lutheran reconciliation in 2021?
https://novenanews.com/ecumenical-group-pope-lift-excommunication-luther/

US bishop: If we’re living in end times, you’d better ‘return to God…Just in case’
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-if-were-living-in-end-times-youd-better-return-to-god-just-in-case

Return to The Bible, Poland Reclaims Sunday
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2017/november/poland-reclaims-day-of-rest-by-slowly-phasing-out-sunday-shopping

Pope Francis says pandemic is ‘a wake-up call’ to care for creation
https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/pope-francis-says-pandemic-is-a-wake-up-call-to-care-for-creation-92213

WORLD DAY OF PRAYER FOR THE CARE OF CREATION
http://www.vatican.va/content/francesco/en/messages/pont-messages/2020/documents/papa-francesco_20200901_messaggio-giornata-cura-creato.html

#WalterVeith #WeWantGod #PeaceAgreement
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