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Liar Liar Pants on Fire! Kamala Strikes Again!
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131 views • February 22, 2021
Today we take another look at Kamala Harris' astrological chart and ask the question, what movitivates her to lie to thepublic as she did recently.
Our Website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QkaifLFX8lF5/
#astrology #kamalaharris
Our Website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QkaifLFX8lF5/
#astrology #kamalaharris
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