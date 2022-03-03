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'Go Get Him!'
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311 views • March 03, 2022
[Bidan] Delivered America’s First-Ever “State Of Ukraine” Address
* Every-day Russians had no role in this invasion.
* World-changing policies need time and reflection.
* Punishing Russia: what happens next?
* Our ruling class is really good at wrecking things.
* Biden made no mention of China’s role in invasion.
* ‘Equity’ was his top priority a year ago.
* It’s hard to believe anything he says.
* Secure the border with mass amnesty?
* One of our nation’s top legal minds?
* There was a lot more he left unsaid last night.
* What he just said is totally false.
* Stand up to the ruling class and you’ll be silenced.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299444968001
* Every-day Russians had no role in this invasion.
* World-changing policies need time and reflection.
* Punishing Russia: what happens next?
* Our ruling class is really good at wrecking things.
* Biden made no mention of China’s role in invasion.
* ‘Equity’ was his top priority a year ago.
* It’s hard to believe anything he says.
* Secure the border with mass amnesty?
* One of our nation’s top legal minds?
* There was a lot more he left unsaid last night.
* What he just said is totally false.
* Stand up to the ruling class and you’ll be silenced.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 2 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6299444968001
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