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Politika Doktorculuk Oynuyor | Dr. Roger Hodkinson
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42 views • November 22, 2020
Kovid-19 testi satan bir biyoteknoloji şirketinin başkanının konuşması.
Dr Roger Hodkinson
https://westernmedical.ca/employees/roger-g-hodkinson/
***
Kaynak:
M. Hamit YANIK (Twitter)
https://twitter.com/hamityanik/status/1330093257020334084?s=20
@yanikgezgi
https://www.instagram.com/p/CH3ILh7HD1k/
Dr. Roger Hodkinson CEO & Medical Director – MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP
https://youtu.be/YvYzf0MqObg
Community and Public Services Committee 11/13/2020
https://youtu.be/K1W0FHuR-Rc?t=30349
Dakika : 08:25:49
Dr Roger Hodkinson
https://westernmedical.ca/employees/roger-g-hodkinson/
***
Kaynak:
M. Hamit YANIK (Twitter)
https://twitter.com/hamityanik/status/1330093257020334084?s=20
@yanikgezgi
https://www.instagram.com/p/CH3ILh7HD1k/
Dr. Roger Hodkinson CEO & Medical Director – MA, MB, FRCPC, FCAP
https://youtu.be/YvYzf0MqObg
Community and Public Services Committee 11/13/2020
https://youtu.be/K1W0FHuR-Rc?t=30349
Dakika : 08:25:49
Keywords
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