BREAKING: Vaccine Passports ARE HERE! - Biden Announces MANDATORY Vax IDs!

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This news is just coming out but plays to what many countries around the world are doing and what we've been warning about for 10 years plus! New York City is also unrolling vaccine passports independently and countries like Israel and Britain have massive mandatory vaccine ID plans being rolled out.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover this insane, Orwellian tyranny!
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/LVV80b0pIXqv/
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