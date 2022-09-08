Should I Vaccinate My Child With The Covid-19 Vaccine? Stats, Facts & Risks Involved

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Geert vanden Bossche
September 5, 2022
English:
Various organizations made this video possible with one goal in mind: to ensure people have all the information they need to make an informed decision
Nederlands:
Deze video werd gerealiseerd door verschillende organisaties met als doel: de mensen alle nodige informatie geven om een geïnformeerde beslissing te kunnen nemen
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1is569-should-i-vaccinate-my-child-with-the-covid-19-vaccine-stats-facts-and-risks.html