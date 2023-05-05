EPOCH TV | The Secret Campaign to Destroy Tucker Carlson; Can Free Beer Save Budweiser?

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

The Secret Campaign to Destroy Tucker Carlson; Can Free Beer Save Budweiser?





Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing public hit pieces. Leaked internal videos from Fox and internal communications at the network have been provided to The New York Times and to leftist organization Media Matters.





There is a shadow campaign to ruin Tucker Carlson's reputation with various leaks of "damaging" video and texts from the former Fox News star. While it's not clear whether this is a rogue employee, or whether it’s more official, it looks like the plan is backfiring. It appears public sentiment is still more on the side of Carlson, but the attacks are raising questions of whether or not these leaks were motivated by business.





In other news, Anheuser-Busch is still reeling from boycotts following a Bud Light promotional campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. But they might have a solution: free beer.





In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss these stories.



