Called and Chosen? You Cannot Hide From God Or The Devil

We must remind ourselves that God is NOT in a war with the devil to try to save our lives. John the Baptist should teach us that. The devil puts the world in a position to try to save their lives (using fear)with the intention of stealing their souls.





Once people are ticking off boxes of the 10 commandments they will not see how the devil can still get them to sell their souls to him or gain the world, which is why we are seeing the falling away from faith in Jesus to the rise of a one world religion.





Many people will try to run or hide from persecution or tribulation and say it is coming, but if we are amongst those who our Father knows that will be saved; we can run but God will ensure we are proven worthy through much tribulation to enter the kingdom of God.





We must overcome our flesh which prefers to serve God in a way that pleases the devil.

We have to show both our Father and the devil who and whose we are and that greater is He that is in us than he that is running this world.





I tried hard to do this video but I was very sleepy.





My platform is street preaching rather than VR. And I prefer to have a script rather than adlib as it makes the video much shorter and I can edit before making the video but time is up. The famine that will be coming means people will have to want to know God in Christ like they want food and water and understand they must stand ready to die at any time if they want to continue a personal walk with our Father.





I do not expect to be on these platforms for much longer because of the devil's ability to war against God as it was in the days of Noah. How many people in the days of Noah turned out to be serving God once his wrath to destroy the wicked began?





Soon the famine for truth will be such that the only ones allowed in the net will be those censoring their speech enough to please the devil to do so (menpleasers).

This is already taking place and it empowers the devil to push people further into dulling that sword Jesus came to bring that they would end up blaspheming God's Spirit to maintain their status financially or otherwise. Remember the love of money is the root of all evil.





Jesus said it is not his will but God's: we are not to think how things will affect us but how it is affecting God. Days of Noah is not a revival for God; it is a revival for the devil but everyone thinking they are serving God. The saints will be sifted off the earth and increasingly hated by all nations.





In spiritual warfare do not allow the enemy to take you by surprise. Do not be ignorant as our soul is at stake.





Use the Spirit of God to know what the devil is doing and how to stand with our Father and not the world. No person, lord, king or god has the ability and power of the most High Yah. Our Father does not share his glory with fallen flesh. In fearing God we are to draw nearer to Him in power and bearing the fruits of His Spirit.









my email contact is [email protected]