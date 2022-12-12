Mind Invaders Chapter 12 - A Desperate Decision

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Everything else was mere formality after Viktor’s acquiescence to the “correction” in the medical report. The Committee spent little time questioning Dr. Chevchenko, Dmitri, and the others, whose testimony added nothing to what was already known. When Colonel Chernov returned to be apprised of the Committee’s official findings, he strongly expressed once again the same suspicions that he had consistently presented in the past.





“While I have no proof as yet” Chernov declared, “I am convinced that Dr. Khorev is the main link in all three deaths. Furthermore, I also suspect that he never was a Marxist. He has always had disloyal leanings toward the West, even though so far nothing of that nature has been picked up on any of the monitors in his office or lab or apartment. I urge the Committee not to send him to Paris. He’s a high risk beyond our borders—he knows too much!”