Iain Davis: Pseudo-Pandemic Start of Final Push for Global Governance

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Iain Davis discusses the transition process toward global technocratic control which has been planned for many years. The ultimate objective is to introduce a new monetary and financial system. Covid and Ukraine are part of that transition process. According to WEF multipolarity is the foundation for their global compact. The UN now operates as a fusion of the political and corporate state otherwise known as fascism. Genuine geopolitical tensions do exist between elites and countries. CBDCs are the endgame and a significant global economic collapse will be needed to bring them in. The COVID19 pseudo-pandemic is the start of the final push for global governance.
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Iain Davis Website https://iaindavis.com
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About Iain Davis
Iain Davis is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and author from Portsmouth in the UK. His focus is upon widening readers awareness of evidence that is not commonly reported by the so-called mainstream media. Through his writing he hopes to encourage the questioning of authority and to stimulate public debate. A frequent contributor to the UK Column, Iain's work has been featured by the Corbett Report, the OffGuardian, Lew-Rockwell, Zero Hedge and other independent news outlets.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)