Everything Is Corrupted

* I’m still long on America, but it will take a lot of work to fix the mess we’re in.

* The gubment is now fully corrupt; it’s not salvageable as we know it now.

* This is no time for half-measures.

* We no longer live in a blind-justice constitutional republic.

* We’re living in the third world — with tyrants, despots, grifters, blackmail artists, bribes etc.

* Our government is no different than other tin-pot dictatorships.

* Everyone has to go.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 21 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v31dabs-is-it-all-over-ep.-2052-07212023.html

