Everything Is Corrupted
* I’m still long on America, but it will take a lot of work to fix the mess we’re in.
* The gubment is now fully corrupt; it’s not salvageable as we know it now.
* This is no time for half-measures.
* We no longer live in a blind-justice constitutional republic.
* We’re living in the third world — with tyrants, despots, grifters, blackmail artists, bribes etc.
* Our government is no different than other tin-pot dictatorships.
* Everyone has to go.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 21 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v31dabs-is-it-all-over-ep.-2052-07212023.html
