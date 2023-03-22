Emergency Life-Threatening Alert System Launched on UK Phones
A UK-wide emergency alert service has been launched ahead of a test on Sunday 23 April, the government has said.
The alerts will be sent directly to mobile phones across the UK to warn people about life-threatening events.
