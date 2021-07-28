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I'm So Over Coronavirus
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512 views • July 28, 2021
The top lies of Coronavirus (mixed with tangential rants & Documentary & Show Series recommendation.) To support my channel(s) please go here https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php
My other channel MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
Did they ever isolate the virus? The PCR tests are useless. Fauci is a stupid tool and so are the people who listen to him. Some ‘experts’ are maniacs. Black fungus on the test swabs. ANARCHY. EUGENICS.
2013 MERS Drosten re PCR: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/05/mers-virologists-view-saudi-arabia
Documentary: Monopoly, Follow the Money: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2t4u_tEefM
My other channel MorePolly: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uf6BHo1VNKbt/
Did they ever isolate the virus? The PCR tests are useless. Fauci is a stupid tool and so are the people who listen to him. Some ‘experts’ are maniacs. Black fungus on the test swabs. ANARCHY. EUGENICS.
2013 MERS Drosten re PCR: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/05/mers-virologists-view-saudi-arabia
Documentary: Monopoly, Follow the Money: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2t4u_tEefM
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