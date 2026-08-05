Tea for Weight Loss: Does It Really Work?

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-Tea contains bioactive compounds supporting weight management, but works best alongside balanced diet and regular physical exercise. -Green and black teas provide flavonoids, catechins, and polyphenols that may enhance fat oxidation and gut health. -Oolong and pu-erh teas may support metabolism, blood sugar control, and overall metabolic health through unique processing. -Herbal teas including ginger, hibiscus, peppermint, and rooibos offer potential benefits, though controlled weight-loss evidence remains limited. -Research suggests tea supports sustainable weight management naturally, but healthy lifestyle habits remain essential for lasting success.
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