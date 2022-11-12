E Michael Jones || Breaking the Chains: How Kanye West Wrecked the Black-Jewish Alliance

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More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
Clip from https://cozy.tv/emichaeljones , which aired the 11th of November 2022 on Cozy.tv
E Michael Jones:
✔️Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/emichaeljones
✔️ Telegram: https://t.me/RealEMichaelJones
✔️ Gab: https://gab.com/emichaeljones
✔️Books: https://www.fidelitypress.org/
#KanyeWest #Revolution #Race #AmericaFirst #clips
Tags: KanyeWest, Revolution, Race, America First, clips