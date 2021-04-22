© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sound the alarm!
Follow
1
Share
Report
170 views • April 22, 2021
Scott Jensen, April 16, 2021
Immoral vaccine passports serve the purpose of creating a biosecurity state with both government and private sector invasion of our rights.
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/289018149297575
Immoral vaccine passports serve the purpose of creating a biosecurity state with both government and private sector invasion of our rights.
https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen/videos/289018149297575
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.