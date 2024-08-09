© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️ In the temporarily occupied Konstantinovka of the DPR, a strike was carried out on a hypermarket with a branch of the Ukrainian "Nova Poshta" inside. If anyone has forgotten, the Ukrainian Armed Forces constantly use "Nova Poshta" to solve logistical problems. Near the hypermarket, quite "coincidentally", there are Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles with installed electronic warfare. (several of military car images shown)