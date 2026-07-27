A New Mental Disorder Has Recently Appeared Known as ADS...

America Derangement Syndrome!

We Have Known of TDS for Quite Some Time...

Though It Mutated and Attatches to Heads of Solid Bone.





We Have Searched Steadily for a Way to Deal With This,...

Though We Have Found No Cure for This New Affliction.

To Combat The Strong Obsessive Desire To Burn Down and Destroy Our Great Nation.