TCR 2026 - Episode 27

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Neville Archibald, Robert Klinck, André Meloche and Daniel Criddle discuss current events and their political ramifications.
https://joannenova.com.au/2026/07/the-bankers-bullied-australia-into-net-zero/
https://www.rba.gov.au/speeches/2026/sp-ag-2026-07-08.html
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/bank-of-england-money-creation-in-the-modern-economy.pdf
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/Aberhart%20W%20-%20Broadcast.html
https://searchprovincialarchives.alberta.ca/aberhart-and-manning-a-contemporary-account-of-the-life-of-the-late-premier-of-alberta-leader-of-the-worlds-first-social-credit-government-with-a-public-declaration-of-policy-by-his-successor-in-office-the-hon-ernest-manning-11th-june-