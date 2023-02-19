02/19/2023__ John Haller's Prophecy Update "Upon Further Review"

Streamed Feb 19th 2023



https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://fbchapel.com/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/





In football, when something happens so quickly and without a good view, many referees will call for an official review. They want to make sure that what they thought they saw, after careful inspection, was what actually happened.