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Biden orders airstrikes over Iran-backed militias | Chris Salcedo Show
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30 views • June 29, 2021
Former Senator Joe Lieberman reacts to President Biden's airstrikes on Iran, Trump's rally in Ohio, Nancy Pelosi pushing the insurrection narrative and more - via 'The Chris Salcedo Show' on Newsmax.
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