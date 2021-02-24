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Woman experiencing numbness and tingling in hands and feet following Covid-19 vaccine
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370 views • February 24, 2021
Woman experiencing numbness and tingling in hands and feet following Covid-19 vaccine.

The email is shown in Alex Berenson's tweet here:
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1364309657481805829

The email says:

I would like to share the experience my wife is having with XXX COVID vaccine.

My wife is a 35 yo [year old] healthy individual.

She works in nursing homes so she got both doses of the vaccine, the 2nd being 2 weeks ago.

At first she had the usual side effects for a day and they subsided.

A few days later she started experiencing numbness and tingling in her feet and hands.

She has also experienced numbness in her mouth and throat.

She was freaked out obviously and went to the ER where they blew off her symptoms as Carpal Tunnel because we have a 2 yo
[year old] and explained it is just from picking him up.

She started talking to nurses that she knows and they have said they have seen multiple cases like hers and not being reported as side effects from the vaccine.

She has been trying to get Neurologist appointments but have been given the run around.

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vaerscovid-19 vaccinenumbness in extremities
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