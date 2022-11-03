Tire Slime does not work. If you do use to fix a flat tire, and if it works for you, there is a good chance the tire repair shop will not fix the tire, let alone take it off the wheel because the Tire Slime will pour out of the tire and onto the tire machine. Then you will need a new tire, new wheel, new pressure sensor if old tire had one. For passenger vehicles, the instructions clearly state Tire Slime is temporary only, and for 60 miles, and to get the tire properly fixed. Better to change the flat tire with a spare tire, or get to towed to the nearest tire repair garage. Also be real careful of the guy from Project Farm. He never mentions if any of his equipment is calibrated to whatever the appropriate standard is, and never discloses if any of his tests comply with SAE, ASTM, ASME, API, etc.. He also does say say what makes him qualified to make tests and if the tests are accurate.

