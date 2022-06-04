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VIDEO: Biden Declares Treasonous Edict To Destroy 2nd Amendment
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210 views • June 04, 2022
Alex Jones presents video footage of Biden and other democrats attacking the right of American citizens to bear arms- an open act of treason against the Constitution of the United States.
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