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How Futurama's (S02E03) 'When Aliens Attack' Predicted the Omicron Variant and the Pending New York City Tsunami
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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150 views • December 02, 2021
(When Aliens Attack S02E03 First aired: 11/7/99)
First of all after further review the episode 'When Aliens Attack' I had recorded was Season One Episode 12 and aired on November 7th, 1999 and I noticed after I had final edited the video that it was actually broadcast in Season Two and Episode 3 and it did air on November 7th, 1999. So with that noted I started to look at the episode in depth and noticed various connections to various historical events and came up with this video In which I don't want to give any spoiler alerts.

Shoutout to:

Movieproducers of BitChute for sending me the link to his video.
INTERESTING COMMUNICATE THE PAST IS PRESENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mznk6edQEu5Z/

La Palma #12 This statue says DEATH IS COMING!!!
Ruger4Life
https://youtu.be/wQt8KAcnWlQ

Related Video:

"Tsunami Warning: Why Did the New York Times Make the Omicron Variant Look Like La Palma Island?" https://rumble.com/embed/vnh8kf/?pub=et9v9


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