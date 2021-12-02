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How Futurama's (S02E03) 'When Aliens Attack' Predicted the Omicron Variant and the Pending New York City Tsunami
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150 views • December 02, 2021
(When Aliens Attack S02E03 First aired: 11/7/99)
First of all after further review the episode 'When Aliens Attack' I had recorded was Season One Episode 12 and aired on November 7th, 1999 and I noticed after I had final edited the video that it was actually broadcast in Season Two and Episode 3 and it did air on November 7th, 1999. So with that noted I started to look at the episode in depth and noticed various connections to various historical events and came up with this video In which I don't want to give any spoiler alerts.
Shoutout to:
Movieproducers of BitChute for sending me the link to his video.
INTERESTING COMMUNICATE THE PAST IS PRESENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mznk6edQEu5Z/
La Palma #12 This statue says DEATH IS COMING!!!
Ruger4Life
https://youtu.be/wQt8KAcnWlQ
Related Video:
"Tsunami Warning: Why Did the New York Times Make the Omicron Variant Look Like La Palma Island?" https://rumble.com/embed/vnh8kf/?pub=et9v9
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First of all after further review the episode 'When Aliens Attack' I had recorded was Season One Episode 12 and aired on November 7th, 1999 and I noticed after I had final edited the video that it was actually broadcast in Season Two and Episode 3 and it did air on November 7th, 1999. So with that noted I started to look at the episode in depth and noticed various connections to various historical events and came up with this video In which I don't want to give any spoiler alerts.
Shoutout to:
Movieproducers of BitChute for sending me the link to his video.
INTERESTING COMMUNICATE THE PAST IS PRESENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mznk6edQEu5Z/
La Palma #12 This statue says DEATH IS COMING!!!
Ruger4Life
https://youtu.be/wQt8KAcnWlQ
Related Video:
"Tsunami Warning: Why Did the New York Times Make the Omicron Variant Look Like La Palma Island?" https://rumble.com/embed/vnh8kf/?pub=et9v9
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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