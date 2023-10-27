Create New Account
Deliverance from the World of Psychics and Channelers Part 1 T. A. McMahon & Warren Smith
The Berean Call
Tom welcomes guest Warren Smith, author of many books about the New Age, including Deceived on Purpose. Warren shares his own background in the world of psychics and channelers and his deliverance from that. Then God led him into a ministry that exposes just how heavily that same movement has entrenched itself within the church.



Keywords
apostasyberean callta mcmahonwarren smith

