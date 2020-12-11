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TRUMP et le COVID-19 : Opération "Warp Speed" !!!
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420 views • December 11, 2020
Merci à Brian de HighImpactVlogs pour cette très pertinente vidéo et à John Doe de ITV pour la traduction.
Lien video source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eZ7C1fRwyY
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Lien video source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eZ7C1fRwyY
Playlist ITV "Corona Virus" : https://informationtresvraie.com/category/corana-virus/
Pour avoir accès à tout le catalogue vidéos ITV (+ 450), devenez Membres ITV, c'est gratuit !!
ITV version firewall (inscription gratuite obligatoire): https://www.informationtresvraie.com
Lien chaîne BitChute ITV : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/itv_john_doe
Soutenez la production ITV : https://donorbox.org/soutenez-la-production-itv
LIEN VERS LES TWEETS DE M.TRUMP :https://drive.google.com/file/d/11ZndbKMsX9V2dHnm4fGOdnAQCp9DSGqq/view?usp=sharing
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shofarteruah
https://twitter.com/ShofarTeruah
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShofarTeruah
https://www.facebook.com/shofarteruah/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/Actualite.Prophetique.Des.Temps.De.La.Fin
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