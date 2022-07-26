THE “MARBURG” PSYOP - ACTIVATED IN THE JABBED VIA 5G, THE ZOMBIE ACTIVATION

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Jim Crenshaw
Dr. Peter Chambers and Attorney Todd Callender - "Marburg Will Be Activated in the Vaxxed via 5G, Quarantine Camps & Shots for the Unvaxxed." And more importantly, what we can do about it.
Resources Related to Video:
VaxxChoice.com —> http://vaxxchoice.com/
TruthForHealth.org —> https://www.truthforhealth.org/
How to Remove Graphine Oxide from your Body and Protect Yourself from EMF —>
Article —> https://expose-news.com/2022/07/15/how-to-remove-graphene-oxide-the-dangerous-undisclosed-ingredient-in-covid-vaccines-from-the-body/
Source: Magical Hoof
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/eC9To7HVd0ii/