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ALERT!! Caught on Camera: Moderna Vaccine Site - Guy Suffers Immediate Adverse Reaction!!
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109 views • April 17, 2021
ALERT!! Caught on Camera: Moderna Vaccine Site - Guy Suffers Immediate Adverse Reaction!!
Some official Adverse Reaction Data for the EU:
BioNTech/ Pfizer: 3,268 fatal cases / 121,514 injuries
https://t.co/vM9dXvk3Nk
Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 837 fatal cases, 107,733 injuries
https://t.co/DTRqxcHGZk
Moderna: 1,256 fatal cases, 9,625 injuries
https://t.co/tQLIHR5fFU
US data can be found here: openvaers.com
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca
Some official Adverse Reaction Data for the EU:
BioNTech/ Pfizer: 3,268 fatal cases / 121,514 injuries
https://t.co/vM9dXvk3Nk
Oxford/ AstraZeneca: 837 fatal cases, 107,733 injuries
https://t.co/DTRqxcHGZk
Moderna: 1,256 fatal cases, 9,625 injuries
https://t.co/tQLIHR5fFU
US data can be found here: openvaers.com
CREDITS , https://odysee.com/@HighImpactFlix:ca
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