© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The anti-drone system that hunts from the sky—literally
A UAV now detects and intercepts drones from above using radar-equipped swarms and high-speed interceptors
72h ops, auto-return, 5km range
🇺🇸🇬🇧🇳🇱🇩🇪 Built by a Western tech alliance—Germany’s Bundeswehr is first in line
Adding:
The West controls the IAEA governing board, which explains the agency's silence toward Ukraine – Rosatom CEO
Other statements by Rosatom Chief Alexey Likhachev:
▪️Sometimes we see double standards in the IAEA's actions
▪️IAEA experts have the opportunity to see the aftermath of Ukrainian army attacks on Energodar
▪️Amid negotiations with Ukraine, the wave of provocations against Energodar and Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will likely increase
▪️Rosenergoatom is doing everything to quickly restore power supply in Energodar
▪️For the last four nights, the Ukrainian army has been destroying Energodar's power grid in daily attacks
▪️Military threats to the Zaporozhye NPP are escalating
▪️Russia is ready to work with US fuel at Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Russia is ready to cooperate with the US on this matter through IAEA mediation.
▪️Rosatom is ready to assist in resolving any issues related to Iran's nuclear program