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NIGHT SHADOWS 03092022 -- WEF and Digital Slavery, Lies, Propaganda in Ukraine, Boosters
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111 views • March 10, 2022
Total chaos in news headlines, as one story says one thing, and another says just the opposite. The last days, according to Jesus were to be filled with lies, deceptions and delusions. The news was no longer news but propaganda -- journalism and search for truth would vanish, Global Deep State would own the airways, TV, Media, Books and magazines with rare exception. The Bible and it's message would be banned, and gross darkness would cover humanity and there would be only a very few that would recognize what was really going on and so it goes in the Matrix as probation of humanity comes to a close...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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