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NIGHT SHADOWS 03092022 -- WEF and Digital Slavery, Lies, Propaganda in Ukraine, Boosters
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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111 views • March 10, 2022
Total chaos in news headlines, as one story says one thing, and another says just the opposite. The last days, according to Jesus were to be filled with lies, deceptions and delusions. The news was no longer news but propaganda -- journalism and search for truth would vanish, Global Deep State would own the airways, TV, Media, Books and magazines with rare exception. The Bible and it's message would be banned, and gross darkness would cover humanity and there would be only a very few that would recognize what was really going on and so it goes in the Matrix as probation of humanity comes to a close...

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liespropagandaslaveryukraineworldeconomicforumklaussschwabstewartbestdigitalcurrencyandwalletnodlarrytaylor
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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