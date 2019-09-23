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Chipping Away: Will it be Big Brother or Liberty?
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13 views • September 23, 2019
George Orwell’s Big Brother would drool over the all-encompassing surveillance system quietly under construction in the United States. While you probably won't find many people saying they actually WANT to live in a 1984 world, a lot of people who oppose it are supporting the steps to build it.
Path to Liberty: September 23, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
A Nightmarish Army of Unblinking Spies
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/02/a-nightmarish-army-of-unblinking-spies/
Baltimore plan for spy planes
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/baltimore-governor-pushes-3-year-plan-to-use-police-surveillance-planes-to-monitor-the-public/
You'd better choose wisely
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/22/surveillance-youd-better-chose-wisely/
Path to Liberty: September 23, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
A Nightmarish Army of Unblinking Spies
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/02/a-nightmarish-army-of-unblinking-spies/
Baltimore plan for spy planes
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/baltimore-governor-pushes-3-year-plan-to-use-police-surveillance-planes-to-monitor-the-public/
You'd better choose wisely
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/09/22/surveillance-youd-better-chose-wisely/
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