KelTec's P17 Red Dot Slide is paired with the Crimson Trace CT1500...a "gain of function collusion" red dot optic made in China.
The Slide features lightening cuts to reduce reciprocating mass, an aluminum slide cap/optic mount, and a "suppressor height" front sight.
2 Eyes 2 Dots - Dual Wielding red dot equipped pistols.
https://youtu.be/5_ZnL9xg7uE
AmbGun's KelTec P17 Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec
Chapters
0:00 Previously on AmbGun
0:46 KelTec Red Dot Slide
1:16 Weight
2:14 Cost
2:42 Front Sight
3:07 China Sight
3:30 Advantages
3:50 Disadvantages
4:12 CT1500 vs SMSc
4:27 Dual Wielding
5:52 IFAK
6:08 FT Bullseye
6:23 Conclusion
6:43 AmbGun.com
