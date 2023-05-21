Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
KelTec's P17 Red Dot Slide
83 views
channel image
AmbGun
Published a day ago |
Shop now

KelTec's P17 Red Dot Slide is paired with the Crimson Trace CT1500...a "gain of function collusion" red dot optic made in China.


The Slide features lightening cuts to reduce reciprocating mass, an aluminum slide cap/optic mount, and a "suppressor height" front sight.


2 Eyes 2 Dots - Dual Wielding red dot equipped pistols.

https://youtu.be/5_ZnL9xg7uE


AmbGun's KelTec P17 Page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec


Chapters

0:00 Previously on AmbGun

0:46 KelTec Red Dot Slide

1:16 Weight

2:14 Cost

2:42 Front Sight

3:07 China Sight

3:30 Advantages

3:50 Disadvantages

4:12 CT1500 vs SMSc

4:27 Dual Wielding

5:52 IFAK

6:08 FT Bullseye

6:23 Conclusion

6:43 AmbGun.com


Keywords
red dotslidekeltecp17

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket